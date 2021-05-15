Turkish President Erdogan phones Buhari to support Palestine against Israel

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called President Muhammadu Buhari on phone, seeking his support for Palestine in the battle against Israel.

Erdogan disclosed this on his verified twitter handle @trpreesidency on Friday.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

In the tweet, the two leaders exchanged Eid-el-Fitri greetings as well as discussed bilateral relations and regional development.

A statement issued by the Turkey Presidency said Erdogan drew attention to Turkey’s efforts exerted in order for the international community to teach the necessary lesson to unlawful, unjust and unscrupulous Israel due to its attacks against Palestine.

The presidency said Erdogan voiced his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with Palestinians in this rightful cause.

Also, Erdogan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the Government of National Unity of Libya.

The Turkey’s presidency said the two leaders exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings during the talk.

“Israel’s attacks against al-Quds, the al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and the Palestinians as well as bilateral relations and regional developments were also discussed,” it stated.

What is happening?

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian group that runs Gaza escalated on Tuesday as each side attacked the other with aerial bombardments.

At least 132 people have been killed by Israel in Gaza since Monday, including 32 children and 21 women, and 950 others wounded, Palestinian medical officials said.

Among eight dead in Israel were a soldier patrolling the Gaza border and six civilians, including two children, Israeli authorities said.

The body counts have kept mounting as the conflict between Israel and Hamas entered the fifth night.

Early on Saturday, Israeli planes renewed air strikes in Gaza and Hamas militants responded by firing rockets into Israel as U.S. and Arab diplomats sought an end to the violence.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict emerged from intercommunal violence in Mandatory Palestine between Palestinian Jews and Arabs, often described as the background to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

The conflict in its modern phase evolved since the declaration of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948 and consequent intervention of Arab armies on behalf of the Palestinian Arabs.