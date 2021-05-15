Tielemans wins FA Cup for Leicester City

Leicester City won the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, defeating Chelsea 1-0, thus denying Thomas Tuchel his first trophy as Chelsea Coach.

It was their first trophy in the competition in 52 years.

The only goal of the match was by Youri Tielemans as he lashed a shot from 25 yards beyond Chelsea’s keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell goal in the 89th minute was denied as offside by VAR.

The VAR found his knee bone slightly offside.

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final by defeating Manchester City at Wembley last month.

Leicester overcame Southampton in the last four of the competition.

More later