Rainstorm wrecks havoc in Zamfara

Heavy rainfall on Friday, wreaked havoc in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, forcing residents to abandon their homes and businesses.

The rainstorm which was the first rain of the year left roofs and electricity cables destroyed.

A resident said that he has moved his family to their family house as the roof of their home was blown off. He said the rain was unexpected, making it difficult to help themselves.

According to reports, many houses have been plunged into darkness as a result of the rain, which started around 5 pm, as electricity poles fell.

Another eyewitness said the power authority in charge of the area demanded a huge sum of money to reconnect their cables. He lamented that despite paying N5,000 for the reconnection, there is still no power.

Many of the residents lamented that they pay their bills when due but are asked to pay huge sums to solve any electricity problem.

“We don’t even know what Nigeria has turned into because everybody now needs money to do anything for you while Nigeria government claims it is fighting corruption but no impact,” they said.