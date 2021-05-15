Open grazing ban: Anyone who wants to die, should die – Wike

By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed to implement the ban on open grazing by southern governors, saying anyone opposed to his decision should die if they chose to.

Wike spoke at grand reception in his honour by the people of the Ogoni ethnic nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title.

Wike told all those criticizing Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing, that he had taken further steps to enforce what the southern governors resolved in Asaba.

“If anyone wants to die, let him go and die and hang himself on an electric pole. We (Southern Governors) have taken a decision and there is no going back. Enough is enough,” he said.

According to Wike, southerners are not second-class citizens of this country, as they also owned this country and must partake in what is happening in the nation.

The governor also vowed to resist any form of militarisation of elections in Rivers, saying nobody should play God.

He said: “Nobody should play God. We will flog them again. Militarization of election will not work. Didn’t they bring Army before? Did it work? We will flog them again.”

Wike further told the people of Rivers to obey the curfew he imposed on the state following rising insecurity.

He said he had instructed the security agencies to arrest prominent personalities who flouted the curfew time and use them as examples.

Wike emphasised that he is looking for prominent people who would be used as examples.