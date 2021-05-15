Ogun State adire festival to hold in US

Preparations for the Festival of Adire, Arts and Crafts and Ofada Rice received a boost recently as the Ogun State Ministry of Culture and Tourism hosted its partners and stakeholders in Abeokuta, the state capital.

At the meeting, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Toyin Taiwo, emphasised the need to reintroduce what the gateway state stands for to Nigerians all over the world.

He also noted that investment opportunities and tourism potential of the state were underexplored.

He said, “The planned expose on adire (tie and dye), the locally cultivated Ofada rice and other artistic products which are identities of the state will be the focal points of the festival.”

Taiwo also reiterated the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun to arts, culture and tourism.

The festival, which is a brainchild of the ministry, Jimson Global Services, Saubana Multi-Global Ventures, Fritots Global Communications and Creative VIillage Productions, is slated for the last quarter of the year in Texas, USA.