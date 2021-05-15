NIPR to honour Bauchi Emir, governor

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is set to confer Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed and Emir of Bauchi with honorary Fellowships.

The NIPR Honorary Fellowships will be conferred at the institute’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference.

The NIPR AGM and conference, for the election of new executive members, is to be held in Bauchi on Thursday, May 20.

Mr Kabiru Garba, the Chairman, local organising committee of the conference, who disclosed this at a briefing on Saturday in Bauchi, said that the awards to the governor and the Emir were in recognition of their immense contributions to the promotion of Public Relations as a revered professional arm in their activities.

“NIPR’s decision to award Mohammed and the Bauchi Emir as Fellows of the Institute, the highest rank possible, was for their efforts in sustaining peace in the state and their communication prowess.

“The fellowship honour does not overshadow the abilities and accomplishments of the governor and the Emir, but fits them just right.

“They spent immeasurable efforts in leveraging the elements and strategies of communications and public relations to improve governmental and corporate decision-making in sustaining the peace the state is enjoying presently,” he said.

He said arrangements had been concluded to host no fewer than 1, 000 members of the institute, for the first time in the North-East geo-political zone and the state.

According to him, all critical security stakeholders had assured the institute of their support for a peaceful conference and AGM in the state.

Garba reaffirmed the NIPR as the highest body for the regulation of professional public relations practice in the country.