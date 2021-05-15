Lagos judicial panel awards N11 million to victims of police brutality

The Lagos State Judicial panel hearing cases of police brutality and SARS-related abuses on Saturday awarded N11 million as compensation to two petitioners.

One of the recipients was the wife of Rasheed Olanrewaju Kareem, who got N10 million for the his gruesome killing.

Another victim of police brutality was Adebayo Yinka Austine.

He was awarded N1million for being unlawfully detained and brutalized by the defunct Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Justice Doris Okuwobi, chairman of the panel while delivering the verdict held that, Rasheed Olanrewaju was extra-judicially killed on October 21, 2020, at Tejuoso area of Surulere, Lagos State by men of the Nigerian Police force.

She recommended that investigation should be conducted into the deliberate shooting of unarmed persons around Tejuosho and its environs.

The panel chair also recommended that an investigation into who shot and killed the deceased be conducted and be brought to the book.

Justice Okuwobi said her found that the human rights of the petitioner was violated as guaranteed in the 1999 constitution as amended and did not commit any criminal act when he was arrested.

She recommended that officers of the Nigerian Police who see force and brutality as hallmark of their profession should be trained and educated and sanctioned for any molestation of human rights.

She also said disciplinary action should be taken against Sergeant Monday and other officers who were mentioned by the petitioner.