Insecurity: FG not sincere with masses, says African China

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian musician Chinagorom Onuoha, also known as African China, has said the Federal government is not sincere with the masses regarding the rising insecurity in the country.

According to the Nigerian reggae/ragga artiste, the government insincerity is the reason Nigeria’s security challenges remain unsolvable.

The Ajegunle born star also noted that this has led to the difficulty in providing adequate security for lives and properties of Nigerians.

“I feel insecurity is something the Federal Government can handle but because they are not sincere with themselves and the people, the situation appears unsolvable,” he told Punch.

The “Mr President” crooner added that Nigeria’s leaders need to show the masses that they are there to serve them and do the right thing to effect change.

“Our leaders need to show the people that they are in office to serve them. Change can only come when they do the right thing,” he added.