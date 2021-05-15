Cobhams,Timi Dakolo join 2Baba as judges for Trophy Extra show

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Trophy Extra Special Stout has announced that multi award-winning artistes, and producers 2Baba, Cobhams Asuquo and Timi Dakolo will serve as judges for the second season of the Trophy Extra Special Band show.

According to a statement issued by the brand, this season will also see fan-favourite presenter and producer, Bolanle Olukanni share hosting duties with former Big Brother Naija finalist, Victoria “Vee” Adeleye.

The hosts will guide the viewers through a 12-episode season, packed with electrifying performances from competing live bands.

Now in its second season, the show was created to give bands a platform to showcase their talents and further spotlight the intricacies and beauty of band music.

Trophy extra special stout is fast becoming known to do only extra special things that bring out extra special talent and entertainment.

With exciting new additions to the shows season 2, such as more music genres for the bands to perform, this season promises an exhilarating and thrilling show featuring some of the best upcoming bands in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the importance of platforms like the Trophy Extra Special Band to upcoming acts, 2Baba said, “Africa is truly blessed with immeasurable music talent and this has been highlighted by the cross-continental recognition our artistes are receiving.

“There is however a need to give not only solo acts a voice but also groups who work very hard to perfect their craft.

“I am excited to once again serve as a judge and mentor on the Trophy Extra Special Band and I hope that we are able to give a voice to the next Alternate Sound, Lijadu Sisters, or even the Beatles. I can’t wait to see the magic the bands bring this season,” he added.

Cobhams and Timi Dakolo will be serving as first-time guest judges on the show, supporting 2Baba, who served as a coach and judge in the first season.

We will also be having a surprise celebrity judge this season.

Commenting on the show’s purpose and the selection of judges, Tolulope Tomori Adedeji, Marketing Director at International Breweries said, “International Breweries, through its various brands like Trophy Extra Special Stout, has been at the forefront of supporting Nigerian art and the creative industry for a long time.

“The Trophy Extra Special Band show is a unifier, bridging the long-existing gap between solo artists and bands. This year, we have a remarkable lineup of accomplished artistes as judges and we trust that they will draw on their wealth of experience in highlighting the next memorable indigenous band.

“The winning band will walk away with 10 million Naira cash prize and a complete set of Musical instruments.”

The Senior Channels Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA), Solafunmi Sosanya, expressed delight at the project, saying, “We are pleased to once again be working together with International Breweries in spotlighting the best of Africa’s music talent.

“Trophy Extra Special Stout embodies our culture at ViacomCBS to go the extra mile to deliver the best possible product and this is why we are truly excited about the quality of music the show will produce.”

The Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 will premiere on MTV Base DStv Channel 322 and GOtv, Channel 72, and will also air on YouTube.

The Trophy Extra Special Band show will last for 12 weeks.