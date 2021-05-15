Buhari phones Ganduje, hails Emir of Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero for building stronger ties with other traditional institutions in the country.

This was disclosed by Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during a Sallah festivity, Hawan Nassarawa, when the Emir paid a homage visit to him, at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Saturday.

“I am glad to inform you that when you were paying visits to other traditional leaders in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari was happy about it,” he said.

Ganduje added that “even the federal government enjoys your good relationship with other traditional institutions across the country.”

He disclosed that “President phoned me and expressed his satisfaction over your effort in building such bonds across. I mean your visits to Emirs and other traditional leaders in the country. So also many Emirs called and expressed their happiness over it.”

Governor Ganduje assured that the mutual respect between the Emir and the state government paves way for stronger ties between the state and the Emirate.

He further reminded that the late Emir Ado Bayero lived peacefully with the state government.

Ganduje said: “your presence here reminds me of the late, whom we sat together and worked together peacefully.”

On the issue of Eid-Prayer ground, at Kofarmata area, where a section of the public, condemns the action of Kano Emirate over the construction of shops around the Prayer ground, the governor assured that Emirate followed due process before the construction of shops.

“Where are those who are saying that the Emirate Council was wrong when the decision to construct shops around Eid-Prayer ground was taken and implemented? They should go to Haram Mosque in Meccah and see how the Mosque is surrounded with shops of all types,” Ganduje stated.

He further made it clear that “The Emirate followed all the due process before giving out areas where these shops are constructed. Whoever is saying the Emirate did not follow due process, is saying that just out of frustration and ignorance of the process, when due process was perfectly followed.”