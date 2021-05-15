Abductors of Greenfield University students want N100m more

Parents of the remaining 16 students of Greenfield University, abducted by terrorists have cried out for help over the settlement of the N100million ransom being demanded.

The parents made the appeal in Kaduna on Friday, pleading with the Federal Government to come to their aid, so as to free their children.

Chairman of the parents, Marcus Zarmai, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to secure the release of the students before something sinister happens to them.

Channels TV quoted him as saying that the kidnappers are demanding an extra N100 million even after the parents have collectively paid them over N60 million ransom.

Having exhausted all the money they have to pay as ransom, the parents appealed to the Federal Government to assist them to pay the ransom demanded or find any other way to ensure the safe return of their children.

The students were abducted on 20 April. Five of the students had been executed by the terrorists, while one was freed after the parents paid ransom.

The terrorists had threatened to kill the remaining students if the ransom is not paid, but Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who seemed to speak with them, said they had dropped the idea of killing them.