Yahaya Bello fights for Buhari, warns governors, leaders, politicians

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has come in defense of President Muhammadu Buhari, warning governors, leaders and politicians to mind the words used against the president.

Bello, in an interview on Channels TV Politics Today on Friday warned governors and others to be careful about the words they use for Buhari because of rising insecurity in the country.

“When we are talking of security, unity and national cohesion of Nigeria, as leaders and politicians, we should be careful about the words we use when we are addressing these various topical issues,” he said.

Bello stated also that demands put out by Southern governors were quite germane, saying they are entitled to their opinion.

“But when it is titled or when it appears as if you are fighting President Muhammadu Buhari, our father and our President, we are all getting it wrong because we get to where we are today as a result of maladministration of successive administrations,” he said.

Bello stressed that there had been collective failures across board, saying that it should not just be blamed on the federal government or Buhari alone.

He said the president believed so much in restructuring, but asked: “when we are talking of restructuring, from what angle to what? Which context? I will describe my own context about restructuring that first, from what Mr President has done by ensuring signing Order 10 signing autonomy to local governments, legislature and judiciary.

“That is restructuring. How made of us are practising all of these in our states? How many of us have given full autonomy to local governments? Mr President has signed it.”