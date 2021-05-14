Why native doctors buried two young men alive in Ebonyi – Police

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has explained why two young men whose decomposed bodies were recently discovered in a shallow grave inside Uduku-Igbudu forest in Agubia, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state were buried alive.

NAN reports that the police had on April 30 discovered the remains of the two young men who were said to have been abducted and buried alive inside the forest by their abductors.

The Police has also arrested two Ebonyi-based native doctors over the crime.

DSP Loveth Odah, Ebonyi Police Command spokesperson told NAN that the deceased were blindfolded while ropes were tied to their necks when their decomposing bodies were exhumed by the police.

“We went to the forest with experts and the bodies have been exhumed and handed over to their relatives for burial and police investigation is at the concluding stage,’’ she said.

According to the PPRO explained that the two arrested native doctors allegedly abducted the two young men on April 12 to put pressure their relatives to withdraw a case in court involving their boys.

“Yes, citizens have the right to belong to any religion but when it involves illegality, that will not be allowed.

“Avoid illegal businesses using religion, the police will arrest anyone doing that, even if the person is a native doctor,’’ Odah said.

The Police spokesperson also warned warned native doctors in Ebonyi against providing criminals with charms to perpetrate criminal activities in the state.

Odah, who said the command was committed to the protection of lives and property, urged native doctors in Ebonyi and the country at large to steer clear of unlawful businesses.