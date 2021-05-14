Home Nigeria News Slain Akwa Ibom jobseeker Iniobong Umoren laid to rest (PHOTOS)

Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
Slain Akwa Ibom jobseeker, Iniobong Umoren buried Friday

The remains of slain Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, was on Friday buried amid tears by friends and family members.

Iniobong Umoren also known as Hinny Humoren was buried in Nung Ita Ikot Obio, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State by family and friends who used the opportunity to demand for justice.

Iniobiong who was declared missing after she went for a job interview in Uyo was found dead.

The deceased’s friend, Umoh Uduak had taken to Twitter on Thursday, 29 April to call out for help that her friend who had gone for a job interview at Airport Road was in trouble.

Umoh had said her friend sent her voice note on WhatsApp screaming for help after arriving at her interview venue and since then she has not been found and her numbers were switched off.

It was later gathered that the victim was allegedly raped and murdered by her abductor who later buried her in a shallow grave.

See photos from her funeral ceremony below.

Iniobong’s photo frame
Mourners, friends and families at Iniobong’s feneral ceremony.
Iniobong’s casket being carried out of the ambulance.
Mourners, friends and family at Iniobong’s funeral service.
Mourners gather round the ambulance that brought in Iniobong’s remains.
Mourners gather round the ambulance that brought in Iniobong’s remains.

