Sindodo Tayo, Teni’s #InjureMeChallenge take over TikTok

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Every month, users of popular video-sharing social networking service, TikTok find something to trend, either a challenge or a sound that is fun which they can really get into.

Tayo Odueke is documenting her artistry on TikTok

As one of the most popular faces in Nigeria’s Nollywood, Tayo Odueke – popularly known as Sindodo Tayo has established a reputation for spontaneity and commitment to her craft.

This can definitely be seen through the type of content she shared on TikTok as she documents aspects of her life with humour and spirited improvisations.

Since joining TikTok in 2020, Tayo has shared many singalongs of herself with her colleagues, has taken part in viral challenges, and has provided entertainment for her audience during the fasting season.

Having only joined the platform last year, Tayo has already built a following of over 75,000!

Ammie Is All Bout The Good Vibes

When Ammie flashes her signature smile in one of her TikTok videos, the reaction from her followers is usually one of elation.

This creator has become a popular figure on the platform, sharing videos of herself singing to some of the most popular songs from West Africa – she even takes special requests from her followers.

Currently, Ammie has nearly 500,000 followers and over 6 million likes on her videos. That is impressive.

Viral Trends

#ShowMe

“Show Me” is a single, off Nigerian singer Joeboy’s debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, and it has made a big splash in recent weeks, rising to become a hit on the platform.

The track has gone viral as the TikTok community continues to use it for a slow-mo dance.

In a seven-day period, over 13,000 videos were created with the soundtrack, and since then, it has received over 46,000 views.

#InjureMeChallenge

Inspired by “Injure Me,” a song on Teni The Entertainer’s debut album, WONDALAND, the #InjureMeChallenge was popularised by TikTok creator @softmadeit

This popular dance is quite smooth and delightful to watch and can be easily replicated.

The sound linked to the hashtag received over 6, 000 videos in its first seven-day period and total video views reaching over 3.5 million to date.