Photos: Akwa Ibom Police parade Uduak Akpan killer of Umoren

PM NEWS Editor
Uduak Frank Akpan
Uduak Frank Akpan killer of Iniobong Umoren paraded in Akwa Ibom today

By Abankula

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has fulfilled its promise to parade Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of a job seeker, Iniobong Ephraimite Umoren.

The parade on Friday was meant to dismiss rumours of his death in custody.

Uduak, sporting a ‘The Mudder Squad’ sweat shirt, was paraded along with the father.

He spoke with journalists, recounting the sordid event of 24 April, when Umoren was murdered.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme was at the event.

Uduak Frank Akpan, right with his father
Uduak Frank Akpan, right with his father arriving the parade

Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Andrew Amiengheme speaks at the event
Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Andrew Amiengheme speaks at the event

Details later

