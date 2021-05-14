Nigerian First Ladies raise alarm over insecurity

Nigerian First Ladies have raised alarm over the rising spate of insecurity and killings blowing across the country.

They also urged their spouses, the 36 States’ governors and Security Chiefs, to fashion out ways to end the insecurity trend across the country.

The Governors’ wives said they were deeply pained and agonized by the recurrent killings of Nigerians by insurgents and bandits, of which mothers and children were the worst hit.

Their plea was contained in an Eid-el-Fitr message signed by the Chairperson, Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) and wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, on Thursday.

The forum celebrated with millions of Nigerian Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-el–Fitri celebrations while thanking God for seeing them through to the end of the 30 days Ramadan fast.

The statement said: “One of the prayers that have been on our lips, Muslim and Christian mothers alike, has been about peace and security.

“We pray for peace in our country and for the security of all citizens.

“We beseech our husbands, security chiefs and all political leaders to continue to search for ways in which the security of all can be guaranteed.

“It is women and children who suffer the most when there is insecurity.

“We advise citizens to report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood.

“We pray for the safety of all, particularly women and children, and we ask for God’s mercy and protection”.

The forum also appreciated God for upholding Muslims to the end of another Ramadan season.

The forum advised Nigerians that the current spate of insecurity shouldn’t be allowed to divide the country along religious and ethnic lines.

It said standing together at this period will give the requisite strength that would give Nigeria victory over its adversaries.

“It is our fervent hope that all the prayers and supplications during the month of Ramadan will find favour with Almighty Allah”, the statement added.