NAF airstrike neutralises bandits in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike has neutralised bandits in aerial missions in Chikun, Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

“The air component of Operation Thunder Strike conducted a series of aerial missions across several locations, as reported in operational feedback from NAF to the Kaduna State Government.

“Armed reconnaissance was conducted over Erena, Kusasu, Kuduru, Kulefe, Kusherki and Shiroro in neighbouring Niger State as well as Chikun and environs, in Chikun LGA.

“Bandits were seen fleeing part of Kusasu in Chikun LGA of the state on motorcycles. They were trailed by the crew and subsequently neutralized,” he said.

According to him, normal activities have been restored following the armed reconnaissance conducted on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Olam Farms, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire Rijana, Katari, Jere and adjoining settlements.

He said that normal human activities and free flow of traffic were observed along the highway and rail line as all locations scanned were reported calm with no threats observed.

Aruwan also disclosed that the airstrike carried out operations over Jan Birni, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, which was observed to be active with bandits.

“The targets were attacked by the aircraft, and it was subsequently confirmed that some bandits were indeed taken out and the camp set ablaze and destroyed,” he added.

The commissioner said that a second mission was flown over another identified camp in the area, which was also attacked, set ablaze and completely destroyed by two strike aircraft.

“Thereafter, a show-of-force was carried out by the aircraft over the Birnin Gwari general area, Kaduna metropolis and Zaria. Normal human activities were observed on the expressways and rail lines.

He said that the operations continued as aircraft conducted armed reconnaissance and show-of-force over Birnin Gwari, Kaduna metropolis and Zaria.

“Free flow of traffic was similarly observed on the expressways and rail line.

He said normal activities were reported within the metropolis as citizens observed the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations without incident.

“Afterwards, a show-of-force was conducted over Gwagwada, Gadani, Chikun, Kusasu, Iburu, Zamba, Shiroro, Kuta, Kwatayi and Erena, spanning Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru LGAs.

“All locations covered were reported calm with no threats observed,” he said

Aruwan said that air interdiction, armed reconnaissance and patrols were set to be sustained over the coming days over Kaduna metropolis and other areas of interest in the state.

“Major highways will also be covered, including the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari, Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria, Kaduna-Kachia and Kaduna-Afaka roads.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai commended the crews for the successful missions, and thanked them for their proactive operations.

NAN