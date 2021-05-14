Makinde reiterates commitment to tackling poverty

By David Adeoye

Governor Seyi Makinde said his administration remains committed to tackling hunger and poverty in Oyo state.

A statement issued in Ibadan on Friday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted Makinde as saying this when he paid Sallah visits to some Islamic and political leaders in Ibadan.

The governor, who stressed that his government was determined to address the issue of poverty and hunger, noted that other challenges being experienced in the state were tied to the two issues.

He urged every resident of Oyo state to join hands with his administration and resist disgruntled elements to cause religious disharmony in the state.

Makinde charged the Muslim leaders to readily offer suggestions to the government as the government does not know it all”

According to him, he will not be too proud to acknowledge his mistakes and make amendments where necessary.

Speaking at the residence of Alhaji Dawud Akinola; President of the League of Imams; South-West, Kwara, Edo and Delta states, the governor said “we have come to pay homage to you.

“We also want to use this opportunity to greet our Muslim brothers and sisters as well and I pray we shall witness many more of this season on earth.

“In the same vein, I will like to commend you, our religious leaders, because God is answering our prayers.

“If not for your prayers, with all the challenges we have encountered in this state, region and even at the Federal level, we won’t be holding this meeting today. So, continue to pray for us fervently and don’t renege.

“I also want to urge you to use the opportunity of this season not to allow those who want to cause disharmony in our midst through religion. This is because there is no family, especially in Ibadan, that does not have Muslim and Christian members.

“We cannot run a government where priority is placed on one religion while the others are ignored,” he stated.

The President of the League of Imams extolled the giant strides of the Makinde-led administration in the state and urged him to continue in its quest to take the state to greater heights.

A top political leader in the state, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, while hosting the governor, prayed that God would continue to strengthen the governor and enable him to surmount the challenges the state is currently facing.

Other Islamic and political leaders visited were the Chief Imam of Ibadanland – Alhaji Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere and the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland – Alhaji Yekini Adeojo.

The statement added that top government functionaries were on the entourage of the governor during the Sallah visits.

Among them were the Head of Service – Alhaja Ololade Agboola; Deputy Chief of Staff – Mr Abdul Majeed Mogbonjubola; Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism – Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun.

Others are Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development – Mr Abdul Rahman, Abdul Raheem and the Chairman Governor’s Advisory Council – Sen. Hosea Agboola.

NAN