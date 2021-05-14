Late Dogonyaro sacrificed his life for Nigeria: Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Friday said that the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro was an excellent officer who sacrificed his life for the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Dogonyaro died on Thursday aged 80.

Lalong made this known during a condolence visit to the late Dogonyaro’s residence in Rayfield Jos, on Friday.

“Anytime there is an issue of insecurity, I would always find him available, to proffer some advice that I will use, not only in the state but the nation,” he said.

He said Dogonyaro would be missed by Nigerians especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who expressed sadness over his death, saying Nigeria has lost a son, a father, a soldier.

Lalong expressed confidence that the deceased was in the bosom of the Father.

He urged the family to take solace in his outstanding legacies of their father and urged Nigerians to pray for the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Dr Godfrey Dungum, thanked the governor for comforting the family, saying they were encouraged by the legacies the deceased left for them to follow religiously.

Special prayers were conducted for the family by the former Church Of Christ In Nations (COCIN) President, Rev Pandam Yamsat.