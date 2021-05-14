Just In: Fire razes INEC office in Enugu

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Obollo-Afor, Udenu local government area of Enugu State was razed by fire on Thursday night.

Enugu State police command confirmed the fire incident in a statement by its spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe in the statement noted that the fire incident started around 9.40 p.m and was put off by the combined effort of the state fire service, residents, and security agents.

The statement read; “The Command received a distress call at its Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor office of the INEC in Udenu council area.

“Police operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the scene while contacting Enugu State Fire Service office in the area to promptly put off the fire,’’ he said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire, which was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building, through the combined efforts of the State Fire Service, the Police and law-abiding citizens, may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building.”

Ndukwe noted that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.