Just In: Bayelsa imposes curfew from 8pm to 6am

By Nimot Sulaimon

Bayelsa State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state as part of measures to prevent the spread of the surging trait of the new variants of COVID-19.

The curfew would last between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am daily.

This was announced in a statement on Friday signed by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba.

Duba said the curfew would take effect from Sunday, May 16, and would last until further notice.

He added, “In view of this development, movements within as well as in and out of the state through the major points, including Bayelsa/Delta States’ boundary at Adagbabiri, Gloryland Drive at Igbogene and Bayelsa/Rivers States’ boundary at Mbiama are prohibited during the hours of the curfew.”

The commissioner said the various security agencies had been mobilised to enforce the curfew.

Members of the public are advised to take note of the curfew and adhere to it.