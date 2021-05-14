Iniobong Umoren: My Story by Uduak Akpan [Interview]

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Uduak Frank Akpan, who confessed killing Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in Akwa Ibom narrated what happened before he killed her.

In an interview with newsmen at the police headquarters in Uyo, Uduak said he regretted killing the lady.

Below are excerpts of questions he answered from journalists.

Q: Tell us what happened that day?

What happened was that she came for a supposed job interview which I used reverse psychology on her.

I asked her if she can work in a farm where hard drugs are kept as a secretary and she said that she can, she is ready to do the job.

So when she came I revealed to her that this farm doesn’t exist and there is no farm like that. It was just a hoax.

I told her before she leaves I will like to have sex with her and she agreed. She however, gave a condition that I should use a condom, which I agreed.

When I removed the condom, she became furious and took the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head and my left finger and tried to reach for the door.

So while I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her I used the stabilizer to hit her and when I hit her she fell and started bleeding, after which she died.

Q: How many people have you done this for?

I have done it to about six victims before.

Q: What about the NYSC shoe in your house?

The NYSC shoe was the shoe my mother used when she wants to farm. It is not like a corper came or something.

Q: How Did your father help you?

He did not help me.

Q: Who assisted you to bury her

Nobody assisted me.

Q: Did you hypnotize her with any substance?

No.

Q: Who owns the exercise book in the house

They are owned by me and my sisters.

Q: What is your level of education?

I am a university student, Obong University. I read Public Administration. I am 20-year old.

Q: What is your relationship with Kufre Effiong?

He is my cousin.

Q: How did he help in this whole thing?

He didn’t help me.

Q: You called him, what was the subject of your conversation?

That was when I was coming back from Calabar. Initially, I went to Calabar and while I was coming back to submit myself to the police.

My conversation with him was very simple I asked him for the number of the DPO so I called the DPO, I met with them and they put me in their vehicle.

Q: Why not report to the police, why did you bury her?

I was very scared. I believe the whole scenario will be misunderstood.

Q: Initially, what was your motive?

I used reverse psychology on her because I have had very bad experiences with runs girls and prostitutes. So I used reverse psychology on her, ask her if she can work in a farm where hard drugs are kept.

She even told me she takes marijuana and cocaine, so I felt it was the best way to revenge on prostitutes and runs girls.

Q: How do you feel about what you have done?

I’m not happy about it but I believe the commissioner of Police with his men and they have assured Nigerians and the world that justice would take its course.

Q: Was your father around when it happened?

No, he wasn’t around.

Q: Are you remorseful?

Yes, I am.