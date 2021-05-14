‘I was not happy my son killed Ini Umoren – Frank Akpan

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Frank Akpan, the father of suspected killer of Iniobong Umoren, has said he didn’t know about the crime until the police invited him. He said he was not happy about what happened.

The retired director at the Federal Ministry of Health was paraded alongside his son on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

He answered questions fielded to him by journalists. Here are excerpts.

Q: Are you aware of what happened?

I wasn’t aware and I am not happy about it

Q: When did you know about it?

When I was asked to return him and I was asked to make a statement. So I was asked to call him and when he arrived I was allowed to interact with him and he told me he did something wrong and he is sorry.

I asked why he did it and he has two sisters who are graduates. I asked if someone does this to your sister would you like it, he said no.

Q: Were you at home when it happened?

I wasn’t at home

Q: Is that your house?

Yes, it is my compound and I live there.

Q: He said he has taken advantage of six girls and you know nothing about it?

I am not aware and the reason is I just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years.

Q: Where did you retire from?

From the Federal Ministry of health as a director.

Q: Did you give any information to the police leading to the arrest of your son?

Yes, I told them he said he was going to Calabar, and they said I should call him and he came back. It was when he came back I was asked to go and they told me they will interrogate him.

Q: We want justice and justice in case of death is for the culprit to die, do you also want that?

I am not happy about what my child has done and I don’t believe it can happen to me after sending him to school and bringing him up.

Justice can be served depending on how the system works.