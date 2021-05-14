How I Killed Iniobong Umoren: Uduak Akpan

Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspect in the murder of job seeker, Miss Iniobong Umoren, gave a chilling account of how he killed the Philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo.

Akpan spoke to hordes of journalist on Friday in Uyo, when he and his father, Frank Akpan were paraded by Akwa Ibom Police Command.

The parade was meant to squelch rumours that Uduak had committed suicide in police detention.

Wearing a round-necked shirt with the inscription “Mudder Squad”, Uduak denied killing any other person apart from Umoren.

And in an incoherent way, he claimed he committed the murder to avenge how ladies have been duping and dumping him.

He said he had lured and raped six ladies, offering fake jobs, but no other one went fatal.

The 20-year-old 200 level student of public administration of Obong University, Obong Ntak, said things turned sour when he demanded sex from Umoren.

According to him, Umoren initially agreed to his demand, but on the condition he must use a condom.

“What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use a reverse psychology on her.

“I told her whether she can work as a secretary in a farm that hard drugs are kept.

“She said that she was ready to work.

“She even told me she took marijuana and cocaine.

“When she came, I told her this farm doesn’t exist’ that it was just a hoax.

“I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed.

“While I removed the condom, she became furious and picked the nearby stabiliser to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger and tried to reach for the door, screaming.

“While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser she also used to hit her. And when I hit her she fell. Thereafter she died,” he stated.

“I felt that that was the best way to revenge for the runs girls and prostitutes. I used to patronise prostitutes but now I don’t.

“I am not happy about what has happened. But the Commissioner of Police has assured Akwa Ibomites and the entire world that justice will take its course.”

According to him, his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury remains of the deceased.

His father, Frank Akpan, a retired Director in the Federal Ministry of Lands, said he didn’t know about the crime until police invited him.

On the fact his son admitted to taking advantage of six girls in the compound, Frank Akpan said: “I’m not aware of that.

“The reason is that we just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years.”