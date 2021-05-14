Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua, Fury fight date

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have finalised the date for their undisputed heavyweight championship clash.

The championship fight will be on August 14 in Saudi Arabia and was described by Hearn as “a done deal”.

However, both Joshua and Fury sides have not officially confirmed the date.

Hearn, said the next thing now is to build a brand new venue to stage the historic fight.

“They want to build a new stadium,” Hearn told Sky Sports about the hosts in Saudi Arabia.

“They have indoors options.

“They want to create something very, very special. The last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000.

“This will be a similar set-up.

Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO belts and Fury’s WBC title will all be at stake to decide the division’s No 1.