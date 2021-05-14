Fatima Buhari’s marriage to Gimba Yau Kumo has collapsed: Presidency

By Abankula

Fatima Buhari’s marriage to Gimba Yau Kumo, the former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank has broken down.

The well-kept secret was blown up Friday, by a statement from the Presidency that Kumo is no longer a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fatima, second daughter of Buhari’s first wife, Safinatu got married to Kumo at a well attended ceremony in Daura in October 2016.

President Buhari did not attend the event, as he was then away in the UK for medical attention.

Born 7 March, 1975, Fatima was 41 years old, when she tied the nuptial knot with Kumo in Daura. She is now 46 years old.

The wedding done in accordance with Islamic rites was attended by top federal and state government officials.

Among dignitaries at the event were Ibrahim Dankwambo, then governor of Gombe, and Muhammad Abubakar, also then governor of Bauchi.

Ministers such as Abdurrahman Dambazau (interior), Mansur Dan-Ali (defence), and Kayode Fayemi (solid minerals) also attended.

“I am really surprised about the turn out because it was a short notice to everyone, so seeing so many people, I am very happy,” said Fatima in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, at the ceremony.

The troubled marriage was kept off the radar, until Friday night, when the Presidency publicly dissociated President Buhari from Gimba Yau Kumo, Fatima’s supposed husband.

Kumo was declared wanted on Thursday by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with a $56 million fraud.

Aso Rock was not happy with headlines describing Kumo as a son-in-law of Buhari.

A statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, declared Kumo a persona non-grata of sort, who “allegedly have been married to one of his daughters, Fatima, since 2016”.

Shehu described the attempt to link the alleged fraudster as “an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting”.

According to the statement, the said marriage ended sometime back, without indicating the exact date it collapsed.

The Presidency said the move by the ICPC only supports the authenticity of the administration’s fight against corruption, not minding who is involved.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case.It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” the statement read.

Gimba Yau Kumo, 61 years old, was the managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank for more than five years.

He was out of the bank in 2016, when he married Fatima Buhari.

The ICPC in declaring him wanted said he is wanted in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

The anti-graft agency also declared two other persons wanted for the same scam.

They are Mr. Tarry Rufus and Mr. Bola Ogunsola.