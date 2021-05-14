Edo suspends NCWS indefinitely

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo state government on Friday said it has suspended all activities of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), in the state indefinitely, over alleged factionalization.

Also suspended indefinitely is the proposed state chapter elections the women body.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, noted that if not checked and harmonized, activities of factions of NCWS, are capable of breaching the peace and security in the state.

The statement sternly warned that “anyone who disregards the directive of the state government will face the law accordingly.

“Edo state government’s attention has been drawn to the activities of factions of NCWS in the state.

“The activities of these groups, if not checked and harmonized, are capable of breaching the peace, especially in view of the present fragile state of security in the nation.

“Consequently, the Edo state government directs that all activities of the National Council of Women Societies in Edo state, including the proposed state chapter elections, are hereby suspended indefinitely until pending issues are resolved.”