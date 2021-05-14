D’banj’s DB Records sign new female act Feza

Music star, Dapo Oyebanjo a.k.a D’banj has signed Feza, a female artist to his record label, DB records.

Koko master as D’banj calls himself uploaded a picture of the female signee on his verified Instagram page with a covered face, teasing his fans as he revealed he has a new signee onboard.

The new artist is a Tanzanian with full name as Feza Tadei Kessy.

Feza is a reality star. She was a housemate representing Tanzania in Big Brother Africa season 8 and spent 77 days as a housemate.

She finished eighth out of the 28 contestants.

She has also released a song, Bless Me, accompanied by an official video.

Feza released her first single, ‘Amani ya Moyo’, in 2013 and afterward ‘My Papa’, a hit that has confirmed she as an upcoming musician to watch in Tanzania.

In 2015 she signed to Panamusiq and was asked to feature on Zambian superstar Macky 2’s track ‘Living my Life.’