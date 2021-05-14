Caution extremists in your midst, CAN tells Muslim leaders

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and all Muslims in Nigeria, to continue to caution extremists.

CAN’s General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, conveyed the message in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘CAN rejoices with NSCIA, Muslims at Sallah.’

The Christian association congratulate NSCIA and all Muslims on the occasion of the successful completion of Ramadan and urged not to allow wicked people give bad names to Islam.

The message read in part, “We are not unaware that your fasting was in obedience to the divine directive: ‘O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous’ Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183.

“May God answer all your godly prayers offered throughout the month.

“We appeal to the leadership of the NSCIA to continue to caution the extremists who are not well-grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.

“It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.”