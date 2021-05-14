Buhari’s son-in-law, Kumo, 2 others declared wanted over $65m fraud

Michael Adesina

Gimba Yau Kumo, the son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been declared wanted by The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Kumo was declared wanted alongside Mr. Tarry Rufus and Mr. Bola Ogunsola over their connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

In a notice published on Thursday, Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the anti-graft commission, released phone numbers where useful information concerning the whereabouts of the three suspects can be sent.

Read the statement below

“Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC toll-free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272) or send an email to info@icpc.gov.ng.”

Kumo, a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, married Fatima, the president’s daughter, in 2016 at Daura, Katsina state.

His tenure at FMBN was characterised by allegations of corruption.

He and three others allegedly paid themselves outrageous severance packages at the end of their tenure in October 2014.

In April, the senate committee on public accounts summoned Kumo to explain the alleged irregular award of N3 billion contract when he was still at the bank.