Buhari belatedly rejoices with Olowosago, publisher of Oriwu Sun

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced, although belatedly with Chief Monzor Olowosago, Publisher of Ikorodu-based Oriwu Sun, a community newspaper.

Olowosago was 70 years old on 25 April.

The President saluted Olowosago for his resilience, as he has been publishing the paper for 36 years.

The President while felicitating with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the veteran, called on him to use his experience nurture young crop of professionals.

Buhari noted that for Oriwu Sun to have maintained a cordial relationship with successive governments in Lagos State since it was established in 1985, shows that the newspaper is focused, and development oriented.

He prayed that Olowosago live longer and prayed for wisdom for the septuagenarian to serve the society and journalism.

Olowosago’s Oriwu Sun is a community newspaper in Lagos State, focused on news and happenings in Ikorodu and its environs.