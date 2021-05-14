Bala Mohammed: Buhari known for giving lopsided appointments

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed said Southern Governors are right in their claim that Buhari’s administration gives lopsided appointments.

Mohammed who spoke with newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday said there will always be a problem if only one section of the country is given positions in government.

“If there is nepotism where only one section is given positions in government, then there will be problems.

“There is actually a lot of truth in what the southern governors said on some sections being highly favoured at the detriment of others.

“There should always be a balance in terms of appointment of federal offices, even in the local governments.

“If we don’t start to practise fairness at the top, then we won’t get it at the lower table and unless there is fair leadership of the country we cannot grow the economy.”

“I think the Buhari-led administration has lost the idea on how to grow the economy. What they are best known for is the blame game. They are the corrupt ones yet they claim to be fighting corruption,” he said.