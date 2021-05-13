Why I am shocked on Eid-el-Fitri day – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he is shocked on Eid-el-Fitri day.

Buhari said he is shocked because of the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro.

Dogonyaro died at the age of 80.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu on Thursday described the death of Dogonyaro as “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”

“The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country,” the President said.

He said Dogonyaro was a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career.

Buhari noted that “laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

He also extended deepest condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State on the passing of ‘‘this legendary general’’.

Buhari prayed Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.