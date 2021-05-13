Uduak who killed Umoren alive: Police

By Michael Benson

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has debunked the reports that Uduak Frank Akpan, who murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeking lady Iniobong Umoren, is dead.

According to a report posted by Gistmania and some Facebook users, Uduak was found dead in his cell on Thursday morning.

However, the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, confirmed to P.M. News that the report is fake news.

Ogbeche-Macdon said: “It is fake news. It’s coming from individuals who are bent on tarnishing the image of the Police Force.

“I can confirm to you that Uduak is in our custody and he is hale and hearty.”

Ogbeche-Macdon added that Uduak has not been arraigned because of the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

“Uduak will be arraigned once the court resumes,” he added.