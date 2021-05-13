Sound Sultan: I will tell my true story myself

By Abankula

Sound Sultan, real name Olanrewaju Fasasi, has debunked the fake news that was shared widely on Wednesday, claiming he was ill with throat cancer.

The 44 year-old musician in a post on Instagram Thursday wished muslim brothers and sisters Eid Mubarak.

Then he addressed the fake news, by thanking fans for the “massive” show of love, adding, “I will tell you my story myself it will be true THEN not false”.

Meanwhile, the singer’s senior brother Baba Dee has debunked reports that Sound Sultan has throat cancer.

Baba Dee, also a singer, expressed surprise at the news, although he confirmed that Sound Sultan was ill.

“He is sick and he is getting better in New York. But throat cancer. Na lie,” the man born Dare Fasasi wrote in the message published by QEDng.

Multiple media reports on Wednesday, May 12th, said Sound Sultan was diagnosed with throat cancer and undergoing chemotherapy in the US.