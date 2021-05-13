Nigerian Okechikwe Okeke arrested by India’s Narcotics Bureau

Another Nigerian, Linus Okechikwe Okeke has been arrested in Mumbai by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Okeke was arrested on Wednesday for trafficking in a drug known as MDMA, India TV News reported.

MDMA or Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine is a psychoactive drug. MDMA is banned under the NDPS Act.

Commonly known as Ecstasy, it is a party drug that alters moods and perceptions.

The NCB reportedly got a tip off that Okeke was involved in the smuggling of banned drugs.

Accordingly, officials laid a trap and apprehended him. Officials also seized tablets of the drug from his possession.

The Nigerian is married to an Indian lady to stay in the country.

India’s NCB regularly arrests Nigerians over drug trafficking.