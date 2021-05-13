Nigerian governors’ wives send message to husbands, security operatives

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Nigerian Governors’ Wives have appealed to their husbands, political leaders and heads of security agencies to ensure adequate protection for Nigerian citizens.

The Governors’ wives made the appeal in their goodwill message they sent to Muslim faithful across the country, as they mark this year’s Eid el Fitri celebration.

Chairman of the Forum and wife of Ekiti state Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, while speaking on behalf of the Forum, noted that women and children suffer most during crisis.

While urging all to be security conscious in their neighborhood, Mrs. Fayemi urged all State Governors and security agencies to device ways to guarantee the security of the citizens.

“We beseech our husbands, security chiefs and all political leaders to continue to search for ways in which the security of all can be guaranteed.

“It is women and children who suffer the most when there is insecurity.

“We advise citizens to report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood.

“We pray for the safety of all, particularly women and children, and we ask for God’s mercy and protection in all things,” she said.

The Governors’ Wives Forum also congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid el-Fitri.

“We celebrate with millions of Nigerian Muslims, as they mark this year’s Eid el Fitri celebration. We give thanks to Almighty God for the end of another Ramadan season.

“It is our fervent hope that all the prayers and supplications during the month of Ramadan will find favour with Almighty Allah.

“One of the prayers that has been on our lips, Muslim and Christian mothers alike, has been about peace and security.

“We pray for peace in our country and for the security of all citizens,” Fayemi concluded.