McGregor beats Messi, Ronaldo to become world’s richest athlete

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has overtaken Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lewis Hamilton to become the highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes.

The professional boxer rakes in a total of $180 million over the last 12 months from ventures which include an array of endorsement deals.

According to Forbes, most of McGregor’s money came from the recent sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million

The UFC star also made money from product endorsements after adding DraftKings, the video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes and the lifestyle brand Roots of Fight to his portfolio that has included campaigns with Burger King in the past, and a lucrative deal to wear Monster Energy’s logo on his fight shorts.

Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and NFL quarterback Dak Prescott also surpassed $100 million in total earnings this year.

See list below;

1. Conor McGregor – $180 million

2. Lionel Messi – $130 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – $120 million

4. Dak Prescott – $107.5 million

5. LeBron James – $96.5 million

6. Neymar – $95 million

7. Roger Federer – $90 million

8. Lewis Hamilton – $82 million

9. Tom Brady – $76 million

10. Kevin Durant – $75 million