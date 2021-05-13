Manchester United fans block Liverpool bus in protest against Glazers

Manchester United fans blocked off a Liverpool team bus while on its way to Old Trafford, as they continued their protest against the Glazers.

Pictures shared on social media show the bus blocked off by two parked cars on a side street near the team hotel.

Reports also suggest the tyres on the vehicle have been deflated.

While pictures suggest the bus in question is an official Liverpool team bus, it is not clear whether it is carrying the Liverpool squad and staff.

United vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 8:15pm.

United have increased its security presence around Old Trafford ahead of kick-off as fans continue to protest the Glazer family ownership of the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United players and staff are understood to have arrived at Old Trafford earlier this afternoon with match officials also already inside the stadium.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday 2 May but was postponed after fans entered the Old Trafford grounds.

Originally reported by metro.co.uk