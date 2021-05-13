Lagos demolishes shanties on Iganmu under-bridge

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State Taskforce on Thursday demolished shanties erected under the bridge in Iganmu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The Taskforce had on Monday served the occupants and owners of abandoned vehicles in the area a 3-day notice to remove kiosks, shanties and abandoned vehicles from the area.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, after the demolition of shanties said the state government would put Iganmu Under-bridge to good use immediately.

He stated that the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu visited the area in company of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and that it was agreed that the place should be put to use as part of efforts to finding lasting solutions to the traffic jam in Apapa.

Jejeloye explained that the occupants of the Iganmu Under-bridge were informed to leave the area six months ago before they were eventually served a 72 –hour removal notice on Monday.

He noted that relevant government agencies, including Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), LASPARK and security agencies have been mandated to take possession of the area for cleaning up and managing the area.

The Taskforce boss added that the clearing of the place and dislodgement of squatters would bring to an end the incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area.

“The State Government would sustain this place. All those illegal activities and this area serving as hideouts for criminals would no longer be allowed”, he stated.