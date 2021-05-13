IMSU student killed by stray bullet Divine Nwaneri for burial

By Victor Nwachukwu

Imo Government on Wednesday condoled with the family of Miss Divine Nwaneri, a first year student of the Imo State University, who was killed by a stray bullet on April 24.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba who received the family in his office in Owerri, described her death as a ‘huge loss’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 22-year old student of Soil Science in ABSU was hit by a stray bullet from an accidental discharge by a security personnel in front of the state Government House, Owerri.

Emelumba assured the family that the state government would take all appropriate measures to provide them the needed succour.

He added that cogent measures had been taken by the state government in synergy with security agencies to restore calm to the state and ensure security of lives and property.

The commissioner restated the state government’s commitment to the welfare and security of residents of the state.