Hamas hammers Jerusalem, Tel Aviv with 1,500 rockets

By Agency Reporter

Hamas launched rockets at Tel Aviv and toward Jerusalem early on Thursday as the Israeli-Hamas crisis escalated.

Israeli Defence Force said 1,500 of the rockets have hit many areas, including killing seven persons in the last 72 hours.

Israel vowed to keep pummelling Hamas in Gaza despite a prediction by U.S. President Joe Biden that their fiercest hostilities in years might end soon.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the pre-dawn salvo, which set off sirens as far as northern Nahalal, 100 km (62 miles) from Gaza, sending thousands of Israelis to shelters.

At least 67 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Seven people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.

With world powers demanding de-escalation of a conflict beginning to recall the Gaza war of 2014, Washington planned to send an envoy, Hady Amr, for talks with Israel and Palestinians.

“My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself,” Biden said on Wednesday after speaking to Netanyahu.