Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Joshua Dogonyaro dies

By Thompson Yamput

The former Chief of Defence Staff to late Gen. Sani Abacha, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro has died.

He died at the age of 80

Joseph, the first son of the deceased disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Pankshin on Thursday.

“Daddy has been sick for some time until yesterday when he had a stroke and we rushed him to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00 am precise, he breathed his last.

“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warmth as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and supporter,” he said.

Joseph said that the family was trying to cope with the shock of the general’s demise and would discuss the funeral arrangements soon.

He described his father as “a General who was so faithful and loyal to the nation, Nigeria.”

“He was a general who had no bias mind as a detribalised Nigerian. He served this nation faithful and identified with all Nigerians and Africa as a continent.

“We and Nigerians are going to miss him having served humanity in this country and Africa as a whole, ” Joseph said.

According to him, the corpse of the general has since been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.