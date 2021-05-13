FFK: No Plan B, prepare for looming fight

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), has told Nigerians to be prepared for a looming and major battle ahead.

FFK made the assertion in an article titled, ‘No retreat, no surrender, no Plan B’.

The former presidential aide urged Nigerians to learn from Horatius, whom he described as the greatest of all Romans and be inspired and guided by his courage.

“We must be proud of who and what we are and we must be ready to stand for something, even at the cost of our lives”, he wrote.

He noted that some prominent citizens concerned about Nigeria have counselled the people to have a plan B.

He said they have already seen the future of the country and raised an alarm but he has no plan B for himself.

“We may evacuate our women and children but for those of us that are men, I say again there is and can be NO plan B.

“There is no running. There is no surrender. There is no capitulation. There is no escape. We have no other country. We have nowhere to go and even if we did we choose not to go.

“We are Nigerians! We are lions! We do not run from the battle. We do not buckle before the enemy. We are not cowards. We are warriors. We are fighters”, he stressed.