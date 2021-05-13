Ekiti deputy gov. Egbeyemi greets Muslims at Eid-El-Fitri

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

Egbeyemi in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on media, Mr Odunayo Ogunmola, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, prayed that the Almighty Allah would accept the supplications made during the Ramadan.

He also prayed that Allah would make the Eid-El Fitri a harbinger of blessings and better things to come.

He said that it was a spiritually fulfilling for the Muslim faithful to conclude this year’s Ramadan and be alive to celebrate the Eid-El Fitri festival in peace and joy.

The Deputy Governor, who described the Ramadan as an important pillar in Islam, said the period has offered Muslims an opportunity for spiritual renewal and drawing closer to the almighty Allah.

He said that the lessons of piety, devotion, humility, sacrifice, perseverance, endurance and submission to the will of the Allah taught by Ramadan are blessings that would remain with the Muslim faithful.

Egbeyemi hoped that the lessons learnt during the period and being celebrated at the festival would continue to resonate in the daily lives of Muslims for them to enjoy better relationship with the adherents of other faiths.

The Deputy Governor urged Muslims to sustain holy living in their daily lives and not to return to vices they had renounced during the Holy Month for more rewards from the almighty Allah.

He commended Muslims in Ekiti for their sterling contributions to the development of the state describing them as important partners in taking the state to greater heights.

Egbeyemi congratulated the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Southwest, Edo and Delta States, who is also the Grand Imam of Ekiti State, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, and other Muslim clerics on the occasion of Eid El Fitri.

He lauded the Muslim Ummah for their relentless prayers for Gov. Kayode Fayemi, noting that their spiritual support had contributed to the success so far recorded by the present administration in the state.