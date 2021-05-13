Davido’s daughter Imade becomes Eva’s brand ambassador

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of Afropop sensation, Davido, has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Eva Baby Soap.

The brand announced this on its official Instagram page on Thursday.

“Unveiling Imade Adeleke as our very own Eva Baby Soap Brand Ambassador,” they announced with Imade’s picture.

Imade had earlier hinted on her social media page that she will be signing “a major deal and I couldn’t be more excited!!!”

She finally announced saying; “Continuing from yesterday’s sneak preview, I’m super excited to announce that I just signed a new deal with Evans Industries as their ambassador for Eva Baby Soap! 🌸”

“Go follow @evasoapng and show them some love for me 💕💙

#EvaBaby #ImadexEvaBaby,” she added.

Davido also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter’s new ambassadorship.

He uploaded a video showing his daughter being unveiled as the new brand ambassador.

“IMASCO! My baby! So proud of you! My daughter just became the new brand ambassador for Eva Baby Soap!,” he wrote.

In another post, he wrote, “All corners choke! … I no go hear word again for road. Nah ‘Daddy see my billboard’ I go dey hear now”.

This is coming days after Davido bought a Range Rover SUV for Imade for her upcoming 6th birthday.

The Fem crooner shared the early birthday gift on his Instagram page.

Davido and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu, welcomed Imade on the 15th of May 2015.