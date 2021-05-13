Cameroon cancels National Day celebration

President Paul Biya of Cameroon has announced the cancellation of the official ceremonies planned for the National Day on 20 May 20.

The Minister of State, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh announced Biya’s decision.

He said the decision was informed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cameroonians are called upon to strictly observe compliance with the social distancing measures decreed by the government during the holiday on 20 May, as well as the celebration of the next religious holidays.

President Biya said despite Cameroon’s appreciable performance in the fight against the pandemic, the citizens need to protect themselves by respecting the COVID-19 measures and taking the vaccination.