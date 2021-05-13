Breaking: Liverpool thrash Man. United at Old Trafford 

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Liverpool have thrashed Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford to brighten their chances of a top four finish in English Premier League.

This is the second time United are losing two consecutive games at home in two three days.

United had lost 1-2 at home to Leicester City on Tuesday, a loss that handed Manchester City the premier league title.

United opened scoring on 10 minutes through Bruno Fernandes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka played the ball to Fernandes, whose deflected shot from inside the box went past the helpless Alisson.

Liverpool equalised on 34 minutes through Diogo Jota.

Nathaniel Phillips was the provider as he slipped the ball to Diogo Jota who simply steered it home from close range.

The visitors took the lead on first half added time from a perfectly taken free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He sent a cross in and Roberto Firmino leapt high to connect with it on the edge of the 6-yard box. His close-range header went into the top left corner and the score changes to 1-2 in favour of Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino compounded United’s misery on 47 minutes to get his brace.

The Liverpool striker was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball into the middle of the net.

Marcus Rashford reduced the tally to make it 2-3 for United. Edinson Cavani passed the ball into the penalty area. Rashford collected it and quickly sent it into the bottom right corner via the post.

Mohamed Salah made it 4-2 for Liverpool on 90 minutes. He finished his beautiful individual effort with a superb strike from inside the box.