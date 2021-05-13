BBNaija’s Nengi lists achievements at 23

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and model, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson has listed some of her achievements at the age of 23.

The reality star listed the achievements following a trending #at23 hashtag on microblogging platform, Twitter where many users listed their achievements at the age.

“At 23… CEO, Homeowner SSA, Girl Child development, Actress, Multiple brand Ambassador, Influencer of the Year, Humanitarian, Queen of Ninjas, David’s Aunty,” she tweeted.

At 23 ..

CEO

Home owner

SSA, Girl Child development

Actress

Multiple brand Ambassador

Influencer of the Year

Humanitarian

Queen of Ninjas 🗡

David’s Aunty ❤️ — Nengi Rebecca Hampson 👑 (@nengiofficial) May 12, 2021

Earlier, the reality star asked her fans who follow her just because of their fantasies to ”Unstan” her.

She also pleaded with internet trolls to stop ”pulling down” her friends, family and team at the slightest opportunity.

According to her, the constant disrespect is unacceptable. She wrote in the tweet trend;

”My brand is important to me and a good name is better than riches. I have been quiet on a lot of things but this constant disrespect is unacceptable! Please, stop pulling down my friends, my brand and my team. I understand it’s part of “what I signed up for”

“However, it is mean to subject my family and friends to the same Vitriol as they didn’t sign up for this. If you also love me because of your fantasies, UNSTAN ME. I am Nengi, I am a brand and I should be ENOUGH for you.”